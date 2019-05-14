By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

There is a rich tradition and great potential for the development of cotton growing in Azerbaijan. Further expansion of cotton growing in the country gives impetus to the development of the textile industry.

Sakina Babayeva, director of Baku Textile Factory, has told Trend that finished textile products of the company will be exported under the trademarks “Alpar” and “Banu”.

She said that there is a plan to launch supply of finished product to external markets, because some samples of the company’s products, which were presented in the Trading Houses of Azerbaijan, aroused interest among partners in Russia and Arab countries.

Babayeva noted that the UAE has already sent an application to the company for exports and cooperation. Baku Textile Factory has already sent some types of textile products and is currently waiting for the results.

The director stressed that the factory is also considering other areas of export supplies. She also said that Baku Textile Factory employs 300 people and 7 production lines are involved at the factory.

Baku Textile Factory was put into operation in 1939. It was the first factory in weaving not only in Azerbaijan, but also in the entire Caucasian region during the Soviet period.

The main purpose of establishing the company was cotton production and demand for it. Cotton was one of the vital resources of Azerbaijan during the Soviet period.

In 1991, after the Soviet Union collapsed, serious changes took place at Baku Textile Factory. The enterprise abandoned the planned principles of the Soviet economy and rebuilt its activity based on world standards and global market principles.

Today the company uses the best raw materials and technologies from Germany, Italy, Holland, Japan and Turkey. Currently, more than 5,000 different types of high quality textile products are produced in the company, which meet world and European standards.

Baku Textile Factory production profile includes special-purpose garments, promo clothing, school uniform, medical clothing, sportswear, underwear, stockings etc.

