By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Slovenia and Azerbaijan’s current relations are based on intensified political dialogue and rapidly developing economic cooperation, which benefits both countries.

Slovenian Foreign Ministry told Trend that the country is ready to consider additional measures to boost its cooperation with Azerbaijan. The ministry noted that there are no open issues between Azerbaijan and Slovenia and bilateral relations are good.

The Slovenian MFA also said that there is a need to find spheres of cooperation where mutual interests match and there are a lot of opportunities to improve cooperation between the two states, especially in cultural, scientific and economic spheres.

“Slovenia also supports cooperation of Azerbaijan with the European Union and in this regard in Eastern European Partnership,” the ministry stressed.

The Slovenian MFA also stated that economic cooperation between Slovenia and Azerbaijan is based mainly on trade and in the vast majority on the export of goods from Slovenia to Azerbaijan, which has been increasing in the last years.

“In 2018, trade in goods between Slovenia and Azerbaijan reached the value of 26.9 million euro. Slovenian exports amounted to 15.1 million euros and Slovenian imports from Azerbaijan amounted to 11.7 million euros,” the ministry said.

In addition, it emphasized that there is still potential to grow economic cooperation and it is up to the market to judge whether today’s levels are satisfactory.

"In order to boost economic cooperation, more regular political and economic dialogue is needed, as well as an exchange of focused business delegations. All activities that bring mutual trust, friendship and exchange of information on business opportunities are always important element for boosting cooperation," the MFA pointed out.

Touching upon the prospects for opening Slovenian embassy in Baku, the ministry said that presently, Slovenia has Honorary Consul Elnur Marat Allahverdiyev in Baku and his work is satisfactory.

The MFA noted that opening of a mission in Baku is at this moment not foreseen, but if the trade turnover increases, Slovenia is ready to take measures to boost cooperation.

Currently, Slovenian companies work in Azerbaijan mainly in the field of information and communication technologies. Exchange of experience in the field of agriculture and food production is also one of the core aspects of relations between the two states.

Azerbaijan and Slovenia successfully cooperate within the framework of the European Union. Azerbaijan’s cooperation with the European Union mainly includes the areas of energy security and education.

