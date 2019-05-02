By Trend

Azerbaijan has promising opportunities for the development of the agricultural sector, while one of the important issues is the creation of a legal framework in this area, Rajab Orujov, former Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, told Trend.

According to Orujov, the rapid implementation and deepening of reforms in the agricultural sector stimulate production processes.

"The State Food Safety Program for 2019-2025 approved by the head of state as well as production of high-quality food products and their proper supply to the country’s population are crucial steps that are currently being taken. One of the main objectives is the provision of the population with clean products. This will stimulate the production of organic products in the country. Since the agricultural sector is directly connected to usage of chemicals and mineral fertilizers, the production of quality products is a priority,” he said.

The expert added that these measures aim to provide the country with high-quality agricultural products.

"This state program covers a very large sphere. It will create favorable conditions for stimulating agricultural production. Serious work has been carried out through the Ministry of Agriculture in the agricultural sector."

On April 29, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree approving the State Program for Ensuring Food Safety in Azerbaijan for 2019-2025.

The State Program is approved in order to provide the country’s population with safe and high-quality food products, increase the transparency and efficiency of the food safety system and bring it in line with international requirements.

