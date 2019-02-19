By Trend

The second meeting of Qatar-Azerbaijan Economic Commission is set to be held in Doha, Qatar on Feb. 20, said Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the State of Qatar Rashad Ismayilov.

“In the upcoming bilateral economic, trade and technical commission meeting, many important agreements are to be signed which will enhance existing bilateral economic, strategic and political relations,” Ismayilov added, Trend reports referring to Qatar’s The Peninsula.

“Unlike the high level of political cooperation between the two countries, the volume of trade turnover between the two countries is not big,” he said. “During the last two years the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Qatar figured $8m despite there exist more opportunities to expand trade ties.”

He said that currently Azerbaijan is mainly exporting food and agricultural products to Qatar.

“We hope that we will be able to increase the level of economic cooperation to the grade of political relations,” the ambassador said. “We have more potential for this and now we are concentrating on using this potential.”

According to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Qatar reached $3.6 million in 2018. Almost the entire amount of trade turnover accounted for the export of Azerbaijani products to this country.

