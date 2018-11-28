By Leman Mammadova

The export missions of Azerbaijan continue to expand with the aim of promoting country's non-oil products abroad.

The Azerbaijani export mission to the capital of Germany was organized by the support of the Ministry of Economy and Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO). The export mission will take place on November 27-30.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy told AZERTAC that the export mission includes 28 Azerbaijani companies operating in food, textile and furniture industries.

Bilateral meetings between Azerbaijani and German businessmen will be held within the framework of the mission to discuss the expansion of national products export to Germany.

Launched in 2016, the Made in Azerbaijan brand envisages a large-scale promotion of local non-oil products in foreign markets.

Export missions are a supporting measure to identify opportunities for accessing new markets, strengthen local product positions in existing markets and provide these markets with new products.

During 2018, export missions to Russia, Switzerland, China, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Turkey and Bulgaria have already been sent.

The first Azerbaijan Wine House was opened in China in September this year. Azerbaijani Trade Houses have begun operating in Ukraine, Latvia and China in January-September.

During the visit to Bern and Zurich cities of Switzerland preliminary agreements on hazelnut export were reached with Switzerland's GN-company, Varistor and Delica and other influential companies. In the course of the mission, Switzerland agreed to import 220 tons of hazelnuts worth $ 125,000. The total volume of hazelnut export from Azerbaijan to Switzerland was 22 tons in 2017.

As many as 17 Azerbaijani companies involved in the production of wine and other alcoholic beverages, dairy and dairy products, canned products, medicinal herbal teas, confectionery, mineral waters, ICT sector and other areas took part in the export mission to Ulan Bator, Mongolia. Azerbaijan will start exporting wine to Mongolia.

Agreements were reached on the export of products to Turkey within the mission of 19 companies operating in food, construction and construction materials, chemical industry, furniture manufacturing and tourism in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic during the visit to Istanbul in October.

On November 6-9, local companies, that visited Sofia as part of the export mission, reached an agreement to export pomegranates, pomegranate juices, nuts and other products.

Export missions to UAE and Saudi Arabia will be organized by the end of this year.

As many as 25 export missions are expected to be organized in 2019. Local entrepreneurs will participate in major trade fair in Russia, UAE and Germany in February. The new market at which Azerbaijan aims is South Korea, Azerbaijan will be participating in the food fair there in May 2019.

Promotion of export-oriented local products under the Made in Azerbaijan brand in a wider geographic area also helps to attract foreign investment. The export of non-oil products will stimulate the expansion of the production of these products and will further strengthen the non-oil sector's share in the structure of the GDP.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz