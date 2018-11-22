By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijan will host an international forum on agrarian and green technologies called AgTech and Green Energy for the first time.

The event is organized by the ministries of agriculture and energy, AZERTAC reported.

The international forum, which will be held under the slogan “Innovations for a green future”, is planned to be held on December 10-11 at the ADA University, department of public relations and information support of the Ministry of Agriculture said.

The main objectives of the AgTech and Green Energy Forum are to ensure the innovative development of the agricultural and energy sectors in Azerbaijan, strengthen the links between various stakeholders, and establish models and links in the field of sustainable business.

The forum will be attended by high-ranking officials from a number of ministries, government agencies, heads of farms, foreign experts in the field of green technologies, representatives of start-ups and technology companies, and the private sector.

The economic reforms carried out in Azerbaijan in recent years have had a positive impact on the development of the entire non-oil sector, including in the agrarian sector, where institutional changes have taken place. Ensuring food safety remains one of the highest priorities for the state, and in this direction, a lot of work is being done, primarily aimed at meeting domestic demand, as well as increasing the volume of export supplies that meet world quality standards.

Azerbaijan has entered a new stage of deep reforms in the agrarian sector in 2018. President Ilham Aliyev adopted and signed three state programs on the development of rice, tea and citrus crops.

The head of state signed a series of orders on the revival of cotton, fodder, sericulture and tobacco growing. Thus, in a short time, large-scale changes have occurred in Azerbaijan, the aim of which is to increase the welfare of the people and create new jobs.

