Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate July 30 1.7 August 6 1.7 July 31 1.7 August 7 1.7 August 1 1.7 August 8 1.7 August 2 1.7 August 9 1.7 August 3 1.7 August 10 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by the CBA, increased by 0.0064 manats or 0.3258 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.96718 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate July 30 1.9814 August 6 1.9644 July 31 1.992 August 7 1.9649 August 1 1.9853 August 8 1.9760 August 2 1.9802 August 9 1.9726 August 3 1.9706 August 10 1.9580 Average weekly 1.9819 Average weekly 1.96718

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by the CBA, increased by 0.0013 manats or 4.8507 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.02634 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate July 30 0.027 August 6 0.0268 July 31 0.0273 August 7 0.0267 August 1 0.0272 August 8 0.0268 August 2 0.027 August 9 0.0259 August 3 0.0268 August 10 0.0255 Average weekly 0.02706 Average weekly 0.02634

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by the CBA, increased by 0.036 manats or 10.8271 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.31894 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate July 30 0.3498 August 6 0.3325 July 31 0.3479 August 7 0.3226 August 1 0.3449 August 8 0.3246 August 2 0.3411 August 9 0.3185 August 3 0.3337 August 10 0.2965 Average weekly 0.34348 Average weekly 0.31894

