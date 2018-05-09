By Trend

An exhibition kicked off in Baku within the framework of the World Ports Conference 2018 on May 9.

Head of the Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC Taleh Ziyadov took part in the opening ceremony from the Azerbaijani side.

Representatives of such companies and ports as Guangzhou, KazMorTransFlot, Eurodesign, Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company, Talesun, Paka Engineering, Pasha Bank, Osaka Port, Bremenports and others are taking part in the exhibition.

The IAPH World Ports Conference 2018 is held in Baku on May 8-11. The main theme of IAPH World Ports Conference 2018 is “Ports of the Future: Creating Hubs, Accelerating Connectivity”.

The event is attended by port heads, government representatives, professors and experts from around the world, including Europe, Japan, Iran, Georgia, Indonesia, Nigeria and others. The participants of the event will discuss cargo transportation along the Silk Road, the development of transport hubs and the role of ports in this issue, as well as issues of multiculturalism, cultural differences in global logistics, the work of free trade zones, increasing competition among them and other topics.

