By Trend

The economic foundations of Azerbaijan are very strong, DP World CEO Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem said at the opening of the World Ports Conference 2018 of the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) in Baku on May 9.

Despite the period of low oil prices, Azerbaijan did not cease realization of social and infrastructure projects and projects aimed at economic development, he said.

Story still developing

---