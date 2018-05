By Trend

Farhad Amirbayov has been appointed the director of the training center of the Azerbaijani Taxes Ministry, informed sources told Trend on May 2.

Previously, Amirbayov served as adviser to Azerbaijan's Education Minister. He also headed the Baku Interbank Currency Exchange.

Reportedly, Amirbekov will continue to serve as the president of the UNEC research center.

