By Sara Israfilbayova

The Export Support Center "Single Window" operating under the Azerbaijani Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications is working on introduction of new financial services for entrepreneurs, Manager of the "Single Window" Center Nijat Hajizade told Azernews.

"Among the planned innovations that will be implemented jointly with commercial banks, I can name the possibility of paying export and other fees in electronic form, as well as provision of services of factoring and issuing letters of credit," he said.

Banks will also issue export credits to entrepreneurs through the intermediation of the center, according to Hajizade.

The Export Support Center "Single Window", established on Feb.23, 2017, provides support to entrepreneurs in obtaining various state certificates, permits and other documents: veterinary and phytosanitary certificates, certificates of origin, quality, permission to export species of wild fauna and flora on the verge extinction, evidence of the protection of cultural property and permission to export religious literature.

The center also supports entrepreneurs in obtaining international certificates, export permits, and assists in financial and customs issues, as well as in transport and logistics.

