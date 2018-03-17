By Trend
The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) kept unchanged last week.
Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.7 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
March 5
|
1.7001
|
March 12
|
1.7
|
March 6
|
1.7001
|
March 13
|
1.7
|
March 7
|
1.7
|
March 14
|
1.7
|
March 8
|
-
|
March 15
|
1.7
|
March 9
|
1.7
|
March 16
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.70005
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0.0025 manats or 0.1193 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.09956 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
March 5
|
2,0948
|
March 12
|
2,0953
|
March 6
|
2,0992
|
March 13
|
2,0957
|
March 7
|
2,1106
|
March 14
|
2,1093
|
March 8
|
-
|
March 15
|
2,1047
|
March 9
|
2,0933
|
March 16
|
2,0928
|
Average weekly
|
2,0995
|
Average weekly
|
2,09956
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA increased by 0.0003 manats (1.0033 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.0298 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
March 5
|
0.0299
|
March 12
|
0.0299
|
March 6
|
0.0301
|
March 13
|
0.0299
|
March 7
|
0.0299
|
March 14
|
0.0298
|
March 8
|
-
|
March 15
|
0.0298
|
March 9
|
0.0298
|
March 16
|
0.0296
|
Average weekly
|
0.02993
|
Average weekly
|
0.0298
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0103 manats (2.3079 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.44036 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
March 5
|
0.446
|
March 12
|
0.4463
|
March 6
|
0.4466
|
March 13
|
0.4421
|
March 7
|
0.4474
|
March 14
|
0.4394
|
March 8
|
-
|
March 15
|
0.4380
|
March 9
|
0.4443
|
March 16
|
0.4360
|
Average weekly
|
0.4476
|
Average weekly
|
0.44036
