By Trend

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) kept unchanged last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate March 5 1.7001 March 12 1.7 March 6 1.7001 March 13 1.7 March 7 1.7 March 14 1.7 March 8 - March 15 1.7 March 9 1.7 March 16 1.7 Average weekly 1.70005 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0.0025 manats or 0.1193 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.09956 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate March 5 2,0948 March 12 2,0953 March 6 2,0992 March 13 2,0957 March 7 2,1106 March 14 2,1093 March 8 - March 15 2,1047 March 9 2,0933 March 16 2,0928 Average weekly 2,0995 Average weekly 2,09956

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA increased by 0.0003 manats (1.0033 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.0298 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate March 5 0.0299 March 12 0.0299 March 6 0.0301 March 13 0.0299 March 7 0.0299 March 14 0.0298 March 8 - March 15 0.0298 March 9 0.0298 March 16 0.0296 Average weekly 0.02993 Average weekly 0.0298

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0103 manats (2.3079 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.44036 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate March 5 0.446 March 12 0.4463 March 6 0.4466 March 13 0.4421 March 7 0.4474 March 14 0.4394 March 8 - March 15 0.4380 March 9 0.4443 March 16 0.4360 Average weekly 0.4476 Average weekly 0.44036

---

