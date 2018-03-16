By Trend

The IAPH World Ports Conference 2018, scheduled for May 8-11 in Baku, will be a good opportunity to declare about the concept of Azerbaijan as a regional hub, Head of Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC Taleh Ziyadov told reporters in Baku March 16.

He noted that leaders of the biggest ports, as well as major logistics and transport companies, will take part in the conference of the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) in Baku.

"We pin high hopes on the conference, which proves the importance the head of state attaches to the development of the Port. We believe that the forum will also be a good opportunity to present the concept of a regional hub and to declare it," Ziyadov said.

The main theme of IAPH World Ports Conference 2018 is “Ports of the Future: Creating Hubs, Accelerating Connectivity”. The event will discuss the mainstream developments in the port industry, including multimodal transportation and containerization of terrestrial and maritime trade, the synergy between ports and free trade zones, and the implications of major global transport initiatives.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz