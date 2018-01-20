By Trend:

Duty-free products and services worth $3.9 billion were imported by Azerbaijan in 2017, First Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee Safar Mehdiyev said.

He noted that more than $1 billion of this amount was formed through two indicators.

“About $700 million accounted for the imports as part of leasing operations, and $306 million accounted for the import under investment promotion documents. Meanwhile, more than $1 billion accounted for the import from free economic zones and free trade zones,” added Mehdiyev.

According to him, humanitarian goods as well as goods and services imported by oil consortium are also in the list of goods and services that are not subject to duties.

“The country imported goods worth $900 million, and $460 million accounted for the import of products that are subject to zero rate customs duties,” said Mehdiyev.

