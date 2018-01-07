By Trend

Azerbaijan and the Netherlands may open joint trading houses to demonstrate benefits of cooperation in agriculture and many other spheres, as well as to inform interested companies from the two countries about the possibility of participation in bilateral agro-projects, the Dutch ambassador to Azerbaijan Onno Kervers told Trend.

"We are thinking about it; we would very much like to do that," said the ambassador.

He stressed the significance of the agro-mall functioning in Azerbaijan, where various countries display their agricultural products and technologies.

"We are still talking to entrepreneurs both in Azerbaijan and the Netherlands to see if we can make an agro-presentation in the Netherlands. That would be, of course, a very good showcase to let people see what we can do," said Kervers.

---

