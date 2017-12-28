By Kamila Aliyeva

Taking a cruise is a perfect opportunity to see several sites in one go. Therefore, it is not surprising that this way of traveling is rapidly gaining popularity.

Moreover, cruise trips have become more affordable for a wide range of travelers in recent times.

While a new wave of luxurious ships coming on stream will add on to the cruise offerings in the coming years, Azerbaijan and Russia, given their favorable geographic location with access to the Caspian Sea, do not want to miss this opportunity as well.

The Caspian Sea, the Earth’s largest inland body of water, has good potential to be among the most popular destinations on the cruise tourism map.

Azerbaijan and Russia will organize cruise trips on the Caspian Sea, the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC reported on December 28.

The corresponding memorandum was signed by Director General of Moscow River Shipping Company OJSC Konstantin Anisimov and Chairman of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC Rauf Valiyev.

Participants of the meeting noted that these tours will attract tourists not only from the Caspian countries, but also from the U.S., Australia, Europe and China.

Under the memorandum, the first visit of tourists to Baku will be organized on the Pyotr Velikiy (Peter the Great) ship, which is currently under construction, until the end of 2019.

It will have a fitness room, swimming pool, restaurants, cinema and others.

At the first stage, trips will be organized on the Astrakhan-Baku route, and the route will be expanded until 2020.

For this purpose, the parties will conduct research to organize round trips on the Moscow-Baku, Astrakhan-Makhachkala-Baku, Baku-Enzeli-Noushehr-Turkmenbashi-Aktau-Astrakhan and other routes.

The two sides also discussed the opportunities of shipbuilding.

Kamila Aliyeva is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Kami_Aliyeva

