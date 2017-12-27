By Sara Israfilbayova

The State Committee on Property Issues of Azerbaijan held next auction on privatization of state property, following which 22 objects were sold.

Two of the privatized objects are small state enterprises, 16-non-residentila areas and 4-vehicles.

One small enterprise, 12 non-residential areas, 4 vehicles were privatized in Baku, 1 small enterprise and 4 non-residential areas were privatized in other regions and cities of the country.

Six of the non-residential areas are located in Nasimi, 2-in Yasamal, 2-in Nizami, the rest-in Surakhani and Narimanov districts of the capital.

Moreover, 4 of the objects were privatized electronically.

The "electronic auction" service, which is available on the website privatization.az, combines the privatization procedure of vehicles and equipment. In the future, it will be possible to privatize small state enterprises and facilities, joint-stock companies through electronic auction. Now, the corresponding work in programming is being implemented.

In order to protect state property and effectively manage it in the new economic realities, President of Azerbaijan signed a decree on May 19, 2016.

Under the decree, the acceleration of the state property privatization process has been defined as an important direction of the economic policy.

The portal for privatization – privatization.az, launched in July 2016, reflects all necessary information about the facilities, their addresses, location, and even initial cost and aims at facilitation of the process. The website is available in two languages - Azerbaijani and English. “Why Azerbaijan is special” section available on the website explains the reasons and advantages of investing in the country.

The privatization process is designed to attract both foreign and local investors, as well as develop the business environment of Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz