Sunday April 6 2025

Azerbaijan's dairy industry surges, highlighting economic diversification

6 April 2025 15:50 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s dairy industry surges, highlighting economic diversification
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
In recent years, Azerbaijan has made substantial strides in shifting away from an over-reliance on oil and gas exports to embrace the potential of its non-oil sectors. The first two months of 2025 have provided a clear signal that this economic pivot may be gathering real momentum, particularly in sectors like agriculture and food production. Specifically, butter exports from Azerbaijan have surged, marking a significant step in the country's broader export strategy. While many may have expected Azerbaijan’s diversification efforts to center primarily on high-tech industries or green energy, the humble dairy product is making a notable contribution to the nation’s economy.

