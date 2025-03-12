Azernews.Az

Wednesday March 12 2025

Baku, Skopje chart new path in energy collaboration [ANALYSIS]

12 March 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)
Baku, Skopje chart new path in energy collaboration [ANALYSIS]
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

Azerbaijan and North Macedonia have made notable strides in the energy sector. President Aliyev highlighted the growing collaboration in this field, pointing to the delivery of Azerbaijani gas to North Macedonia as a significant achievement. This marks the beginning of a robust energy partnership, with plans for regular gas supply to the country throughout 2025 and beyond.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more