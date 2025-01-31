31 January 2025 20:17 (UTC+04:00)

Making up big stories out of small issues, blackmailing, provocations in all kinds of guises and blackmailing political figures is the art that the Armenian lobby is most skilled at and accustomed to. We would not be wrong to say that this art is inherited from their ancestors. There is a saying among the people, "A cow does not lay eggs." However, according to the Armenian lobby, this is also possible.

We do not doubt that Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly has antipathy towards Azerbaijan. We have witnessed many of her biased statements to date, whether on the official X or in her statements. Since such behaviour has already made her appear as a pro-Armenian politician in the eyes of Azerbaijanis, there is no longer any investigation into whether what she says is really her own words. But this time, it seems we had to investigate...

It should be noted that representatives of the Armenian National Committee, one of the most active and brazen organizations of the Armenian lobby, spread across America and Canada, have recently started making a fuss about a group of war criminals imprisoned in Baku. The published claims state that officials also want their release, but when it comes to the fact that FM Mélanie Joly and others have expressed such an opinion, this cannot be confirmed. Therefore, Azernews continued to find in-depth reports and visited Madam Joly’s X page. Looking at the latest posts, we cannot find any information about the imprisoned war criminals. It seems that the FM herself is not aware of the information published about her on social media networks by Armenians.

So let us kindly inform her that the esteemed Foreign Minister has once again forgotten to respect the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, or someone illegally acts on her behalf. Dear Minister, even your friend, the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, has confirmed that Garabagh is part of Azerbaijan’s territories. The ANCC, which almost wants to exercise your powers, publishes articles in your name and says that you are ambitious towards Azerbaijani lands. Perhaps, dear Minister, you can clarify this yourself?

We have not yet been able to specify a centre called "Hay Dat" which is said to have been functioning under the auspices of Armenia’s Dashnaktsutyun party. However, the centre in question also tried to make it obvious that the Canadian minister addressed them. When doing a search on Google for this name, which is honestly called a centre by the Armenian lobby, we find almost nothing about its origin. This also shows that the Armenian lobby carries out strong propaganda under the name of hundreds of such subsidiary organisations. However, I will be honest about the Dashnaktsutyun party, which is known to everyone with its criminal background. Its crimes against Azerbaijan and the services it provided in the occupation of territories have left indelible marks on the pages of history. If we are talking about the Canadian minister's connections with Dashnaktsutyun, then the possibility of world political leaders being part of the crimes begins to emerge. If FM Mélanie really agrees with the ideas of a party like Dashnaktsutyun and supports them, she may have to respond to this at the international level.

But if this is just an exaggeration by Armenians, there are hundreds of funny stories about it. Therefore, let's tune in to another story in the Middle East.

For example, don't be surprised if an Armenian media outlet publishes information on behalf of the government, and in the end, it turns out that the hero mentioned in the information is either a shepherd or a low-ranking official. In Syria, an Armenian representative of the former Baath Party in one of the provinces of the city of Aleppo makes some biased opinions about Azerbaijan. The Armenian media immediately publishes this as information on behalf of a high-ranking official in the Assad’s party. If not investigated, it could simply create a big scandal between the two states. But when this is dug out, you will read a really funny story. So, let's accept this as a funny story until the truth about FM Mélanie comes out...