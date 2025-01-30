30 January 2025 13:46 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

On January 28, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev addressed several important issues during a meeting focused on transportation. The main topics included identifying the problems faced by Azerbaijan's transport infrastructure and discussing potential solutions for their development. An additional topic discussed was the Zangazur Corridor, which has remained unresolved for about five years. This corridor is a commitment made by Armenia in the Trilateral Statement of November 10, 2020. It is important to note that even if Armenia does not agree to the Zangazur Corridor, which holds global significance, it is still required to provide unhindered access to Nakhchivan, which is part of Azerbaijan, as requested by influential external parties.

