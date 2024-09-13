West and declining human rights: Real reasons for anti-Azerbaijani rhetoric

13 September 2024 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Farman Aydin, AzerNews

Azerbaijan's strong determination to resist the influence of the West and the fact that it is the strongest dam among the states in the South Caucasus has caused much frustration among political organizations and institutions.

If it were not so, Azerbaijan would not have been criticized in PACE or its credentials would not have been revoked due to its political will and position. If the European Union calls Azerbaijan a reliable ally when it comes to its economic interests, why does it see it as its enemy in matters of law and politics?

The stability that has emerged in the South Caucasus region in the last four years is already clearly visible. Restoring the sovereignty of its territories has already made Azerbaijan the most active peace initiator in the region. Although Azerbaijan has managed to conduct peace talks with Armenia on a bilateral platform, the interventions of Western political players are aimed at stalling the processes, and sometimes they even manage to do so.

Let's see some examples of it - France's aggressive arming of Armenia during the Baku-Yerevan negotiations is a provocative move aimed at creating a new war zone in the region. Notwithstanding, it is the sovereign right of a country to acquire weapons and strengthen itself militarily, applying this to Armenia means going against all logical foundations. How is it possible to consent to Armenia's rearmament while it has been evidently an occupying state for 30 years? Ignoring the crimes committed in Garabagh by a state that ignores the four UN resolutions and, moreover, directly supporting the arming of that state literally means planting new seeds of discord in the South Caucasus.

Unfortunately, France, the United States and other forces act more as supporters and guardians of Armenia in this case.

Frank Schwabe and his anti-Azerbaijani rhetoric

Until now, many rhetoricians have used prejudiced statements against Azerbaijan, but Frank Schwabe has always stood out among them with his pro-Armenian and Islamophobic position. What makes it so different is Schwbe's endless sympathy for Armenians. On January 24, 2024, when the resolution against Azerbaijan was adopted at the PACE, Schwabe showed his biased position by starting an anti-Azerbaijani campaign.

It is a stark crime to deny the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in violation of international law, without seeing Garabagh, which was destroyed as a result of more than 30 years of occupation, and turning a blind eye to Armenian vandalism. Frank Schwabe considers such crimes to be permissible under the terms of his personal law.

Undoubtedly, material interests weigh heavily on the legal scales for Frank Schwabe, and that is why he makes himself look like a clown in a circus by boosting his anti-Azerbaijani rhetoric every time. Declared persona non-grate, Schwabe and others like him not only spoil their personal relations with Azerbaijan but seriously damage the image of an organization like PACE.

Why can't the West be sincere?

Recently, the strengthening of Islamophobic movements in Western countries, especially in countries such as France, Germany, and Sweden, has revealed the true nature of the West. The burning of the Quran, the holy book of all Muslims in Sweden and the hiding of the person who burned the Quran by the government, the promotion of Islamophobic activities, as well as the serious discrimination against migrants, caused the country to lose its reputation and values on a global scale day by day. Although Europe and the West in general emphasize that human rights are sacred, they trampled on those sacred values.

France accuses Azerbaijan of interfering in its internal affairs. She alleges that Azerbaijan interferes in the internal politics of France by supporting the Kanak people, people in Guinea, and New Caledonia, whose rights are violated, and thousands of people suffering under the oppression of neo-colonialism. If human rights are sacred, why Sweden, Germany, and other Western countries do not react to this? On the contrary, they accuse Azerbaijan, which is trying to establish peace in the South Caucasus, in their biased statements.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz