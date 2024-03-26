Decrease in Azerbaijan's oil product exports: Insights and prospects
Azerbaijan significantly decreased its export of oil products amidst its full integration into the green world. Speaking to Azernews on the issue, John Roberts, Energy Security Specialist at Atlantic Council, highlighted several key factors causing this process.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%