First stage of training program on "Sustainable Development, Climate Change in Media Perspective" ends

The first stage of a series of training programs on "Sustainable Development and Climate Change from the Media Perspective" for English-speaking journalists who will take an active part in the coverage of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, organized jointly by the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) and the Institute of Development and Diplomacy of ADA University has concluded, Azernews reports.

On the second day of the English-language training, communication expert specialising in renewable energy, climate change issues and sustainability, Nick Medic delivered sessions on "Sustainable Development Concept" and "Climate Change, Recovered Sources, and Reports on Sustainable", engaging in extensive discussions with media representatives on the outlined directions.

Ahmad Humbatov, the Chief Scientific Officer of the Energy and Sustainable Development Program at the ADA University Institute of Development and Diplomacy, provided detailed information to journalists during sessions on "Azerbaijan's Energy Policy: From Oil and Gas Pipelines to Green Energy Corridors" and "Riding the wave of climate change: how Azerbaijan is COPing?".

Deputy Executive Director of Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan Natiq Mammadli, speaking at the closing ceremony of the program, emphasized that the information provided to media representatives during the jointly organized training will play a significant role in creating quality content during the coverage of the upcoming COP29 event in our country.

Nargiz Ismayilova, the head of Executive Education, Institute for Development and Diplomacy, highlighted that during this period, discussions were held with participants on the causes, consequences, and mitigation methods of climate change, making the training memorable through effective exchanges of ideas.

Certificates were awarded to the training participants, including employee of Azernews.

