Economist: Azerbaijan is among main sources of gas production growth

20 February 2024 12:54 (UTC+04:00)
British publication The Economist in its special edition of Energy Outlook 2024 informs that Azerbaijan is among the main sources of gas production growth, Azernews reports.

