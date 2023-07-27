US wastes time by resuming OSCE Minsk Group - expert opines

27 July 2023 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Rena Murshud Read more

Before the Second Karabakh war, when territories of Azerbaijan were yet under Armenian occupation, more precisely, on March 24, 1992, the Minsk Group was created within the framework of the OSCE. This group, co-chaired by the USA, France and Russia, would make efforts to resolve the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. On the basis of resolutions No. 822, 853, 874, 884 adopted by the UN Security Council, the OSCE Minsk Group had to unequivocally demand the unconditional withdrawal of Armenian troops from the lands of Azerbaijan. However, if in 2020, during Azerbaijan's Patriotic War, the issue that lasted for three decades was resolved by military means, and as a reult, the activities of the organization were stopped.

What is interesting is that during the occupation, the Mink Group held many meetings, visited Azerbaijan and returned again after tasting expensive wines. Indeed, the work of the OSCE Minsk group was simply to taste delicious food, sip from expensive wines and simply take advantage of the freezing of the conflict. However, Azerbaijan could not turn a blind eye to this and did not allow it. Under the leadership of the Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani Army completed in just 44 days what the OSCE Minsk Group could not do in 30 years.

The statement of the head of state regarding the activities of the Minsk Group was very important: "For about 30 years, we have been waiting for the international community to put an end to injustice and occupation. For this purpose, the Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) was established in 1992. This group had to find a way to resolve the conflict. In other words, it was necessary to put an end to the occupation. But on the contrary, the Minsk Group has become a tool in the hands of those who wanted to make this conflict eternal. Resuscitation of the OSCE Minsk Group is impossible, it is dead. After Azerbaijan itself resolved the conflict, put an end to the occupation of its lands and restored territorial integrity by military-political means, there was no need for the Minsk Group. We have already said goodbye to the OSCE Minsk Group."

But strangely enough, recently the West, especially the United States, proposed to re-establish the OSCE Minsk Group. This proposal shows how the approach of Western countries has changed significantly. But earlier, they were more interested in normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We wonder what makes the West play ambiguously? Will Russia allow the West to realize this desire amidst the war with Ukraine?

Our interlocutor on the issue is Russian political analyst Pavel Klachkov. While sharing his views with Azernews, he first of all touched on the purpose of the United States in reviving the Minsk Group.

"Well, the most important task that the US sets for itself is to increase its influence using any mechanisms, any initiatives. If we are talking about the Eurasian continent, then the influence is negative. Because the strategic goal is to destabilize the peoples of Eurasia, especially the post-Soviet space, turning this space into a constant bubbling military conflicts. In order to achieve everything, the US will go even extra miles. Here you need to clearly understand where their slogans are, where their operations are, so to speak, cover, where are their lies and deceit, and where is the real effect of their actions. And the real effect of their actions is, first of all, any escalation that can damage the main enemy, Russia and even China, which is also considered an enemy. And you can damage them by unleashing some kind of war along the border, as well as the borders of the South Caucasus," he opined

In fact, such a strategy of the West began to be implemented not yesterday, and not even 30 years ago, much more than 100 years ago, even since the establishment of the Unites States of America about 247 years ago. At first, this policy was carried out by the British Empire, then the United States took the initiative partially. But its essence remains unchanged - to play off peoples, provoke wars and make money from it. Everything else is demagogy. Through their agents, inflate and disrupt good neighborliness and economic ties with neighbors in certain countries. And ultimately make all these countries dependent on the Anglo-Saxon world.

It is no coincidence that even the ruins of the Middle East, where the United States has set foot, are called its masterpiece. Having expressed his agreement with these views, Russian political analyst Pavel Klachkov also touched on the current relations between the United States and Russia.

"In fact, we are basically on the brink of war with the West. In general, there is a real war going on with the West, which has further prospects only to grow both in intensity and in scale. It is impossible to turn a blind eye to this, so now there are no other alternatives for Russia. Russia will never back down, never surrender. The whole history of Russia - the Russian Empire, the Soviet Union, all this suggests that no one has ever been able to defeat us by force. Therefore, in fact, even now all these hopes of the West, by force or deception, to somehow force Russia to retreat, will not work. It is only possible tactically for the momentary successes of the West, for which both the West and its allies will then have to pay for years and decades of shame, defeat and humiliation. I do not envy now the ally of the western bloc and the people of the western countries," the Russian expert emphasized.

As for how to completely prevent the US's resuming the Minsk Group, the expert noted that the US is just wasting time and resources over that. "In short, there is still hope that after some time people who cordially care about the American people will come to power in the United States. And to a greater extent, the US had better pay its attention to domestic problems of American people rather than being involved in wars outside of its territories," Klachkov added.

---

Rena Murshud is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @RenaTagiyeva

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz