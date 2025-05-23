Footage of Harutyunyan on tank shown in courtroom war crimes trial

23 May 2025 19:51 (UTC+04:00)

The trial of Arayik Harutyunyan continued today at the Baku Military Court, where video footage featuring the defendant was presented as part of the ongoing proceedings. Harutyunyan, who faces numerous charges related to war crimes and crimes against humanity, responded to questions from state prosecutors during the session.

According to Azernews, the footage shows Harutyunyan alongside Samvel Karapetyan, seated atop a tank while surveying the surrounding area with binoculars. Confronted with this evidence, Harutyunyan dismissed the statements he made in the video, claiming they were not his own but spoken on behalf of his brother.

Referring to comments made in the video regarding the capture of Gulluja village, located in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district, Harutyunyan stated, “When I said we entered Gulluja, I was referring to the 8th regiment.”

During the session, Harutyunyan identified himself in several photographs presented to the court, most of which depict him in military uniform.

Tugay Rahimli, an assistant to the Prosecutor General for special assignments, questioned Harutyunyan on why United Nations Security Council resolutions related to the conflict were not implemented. “There was a decision, but I do not know why it was not enforced,” Harutyunyan replied. “I also met with Levon Ter-Petrosyan and realized there was no consensus.”

Responding to further questions from state prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, Harutyunyan admitted to participating in a joint meeting between Armenia and the former separatist entity during 2018–2019. “In May 2020, I assumed the position of ‘president’,” he said. “In June, I requested Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to convene a meeting. I wanted negotiations with Azerbaijan and a final agreement. The discussion included the four UN resolutions.”

In response to questions about the plundering of formerly occupied Azerbaijani territories, Harutyunyan condemned the destruction of cemeteries, calling such actions "barbaric."

The case against Harutyunyan and other Armenian nationals includes charges related to crimes against peace and humanity, preparation and execution of an aggressive war, genocide, violation of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing of terrorism, violent seizure and retention of power, among others. The proceedings are set to continue on May 26.