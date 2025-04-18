Khojaly victim testifies at Baku Military Court: “Madat Babayan’s gang tortured me” [PHOTOS]

18 April 2025 14:31 (UTC+04:00)

At today’s hearing of the ongoing war crimes trial at the Baku Military Court, victim Yashar Almamedov delivered harrowing testimony regarding his captivity during the 1992 Khojaly massacre, Azernews reports.

Almamedov, born in 1956 and a former resident of Khojaly, recounted the events of February 25, 1992, when Armenian forces launched an assault on the city.

“They opened fire on us. A large number of civilians were killed,” he stated. He noted that he had been taken captive two days later, on February 27.

During the trial, Almamedov identified several of the accused, including Madat Babayan, Bako Sahakyan, and Arkadi Ghukasyan.

“Members of Madat Babayan’s gang personally tortured me. When I was a prisoner, Madat approached me, said ‘you are a Turk,’ kicked me, and then insulted me.”

He was eventually returned to Azerbaijani forces on March 2, 1992, in a wounded condition.

The trial involves numerous former officials and armed group members of Armenian origin accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including genocide, aggressive war, and terrorism, as well as the forcible seizure and retention of power. The court proceedings are being held under the chairmanship of Judge Zeynal Agayev.