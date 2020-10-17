13 civilians were killed and 52 others were injured in Armenian missile attack in central part of Ganja, Azerbaijan’s second largest city on the night leading to October 17.

Among the killed are three children.

Civilian infrastructure has been destroyed as a result of the attack.

Mingachevir city has also come under Armenian missile attack.

"Ganja and Mingachevir cities of Azerbaijan came under missile attacks," assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev made a post on his Twitter account.

"Hiding itself behind humanitarian truce, armed forces of Armenia continue its practice of terror and war crimes. Ganja and Mingachevir cities of Azerbaijan came under missile attacks. Casualties and damages to be identified," Hikmat Hajiyev tweeted.

Armenia launched another attack on Ganja earlier on the night leading to October 11, killing ten civilians.