By Trend

A traditional tourism exhibition was organized at the Jaarbeurs Exhibition and Convention Center in Utrecht city in the Netherlands, at which Armenia was represented by three and Georgia by eight tourism companies, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Work with the Diaspora.

Emil Aliyev, an employee of the Coordination Council of the Netherlands-Belgium Azerbaijanis, while familiarizing himself with the exhibition, found provocative materials that contradicted the principle of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

Distorted information about the occupied Azerbaijani territories was reflected in booklets of Armenian travel companies and in promotional materials of the Georgian GroosCom Travel company and the Dutch Kaukasus Reisen Plus company. These companies used maps where the occupied Azerbaijani territories were painted in a different color, and were indicated as “Nagorno Karabakh Republic” and “Artsakh”.

Provocative actions caused a dispute, and Emil Aliyev demanded that these materials be immediately removed from the exhibition. His demand was met with serious protest, and representatives of the companies even used physical force against him.

Representatives of Georgian travel agencies said that they used these maps because they couldn’t find other maps for the exhibition and will remove them if there is an instruction from the exhibition’s management.

Emil Aliyev held several meetings with the organizers of the exhibition, and thanks to his efforts and perseverance materials of a provocative nature were removed from the exhibition.

The Coordination Council employee told the organizers that until Jan. 19, Azerbaijan’s representatives will control the exhibition every day, insistently demanding that maps and booklets with provocative elements not be used again.

