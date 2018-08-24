By Rashid Shirinov

The U.S. Azeris Network has launched a next campaign to educate the American public about Armenia’s ongoing aggression against Azerbaijan. The action coincided with the 25th anniversary of the occupation of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil, Fizuli and Gubadli regions by the Armenian invasion troops.

The appeal to congressmen, legislators of state parliaments and the White House, members of the U.S. administration and media notes that as a result of the occupation of these three regions, 157,000 Azerbaijani civilians were expelled from their native lands.

The call also states that the UN Security Council adopted the resolution 874 in this regard. The resolution condemns the Armenian aggression, recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and demands the withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the occupied territories.

The appeal provides statistical information on the occupation of the Azerbaijani regions and on civilians who became refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs).

In conclusion, the message calls on the members of the government and the U.S. political circles to exert pressure on Armenia so that Yerevan takes a constructive position, complies with the UN Security Council and General Assembly resolutions, liberates Azerbaijani lands and creates opportunities for the return of IDPs to their native lands.

The Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1993 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding regions. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and over 1 million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

In April-November 1993, the UN Security Council adopted resolutions 822, 853, 874 and 884 condemning the occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenian armed forces, requiring immediate and unconditional withdrawal from the territories and return of Azerbaijani IDPs to their homes. In March 2008, the UN General Assembly adopted resolution 62/243 reaffirming the position expressed by the international community to the UN Security Council resolutions.

The legislative bodies of various countries and international organizations, based on these UN Security Council resolutions, have adopted dozens of new resolutions demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from Azerbaijan. However, Armenia continues to occupy the territories of Azerbaijan and does not comply with the UN Security Council resolutions.

