By Rashid Shirinov

Speaking about democracy and human rights that have nothing to do with Armenia, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is trying to justify his coming to power not in a democratic way, but through a coup d’etat, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said on July 12.

He was commenting on the statements Pashinyan has made at the meetings held in Brussels.

Hajiyev noted that the information provided by the Armenian Prime Minister at the meetings about the alleged tension on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and the line of contact of the troops is false.

“The real operational situation and the existing facts prove the opposite. The Armenian leadership is trying to deceive the international community. However, the international community has complete and correct information about the real situation,” the spokesman stressed.

He added that such activity of Pashinyan is aimed at preserving the illegitimate government.

“We advise the Armenian leadership to wake up and understand the reality. The reality is that the policy Armenia pursues regarding its neighbors is at the heart of the problems the country is facing,” Hajiyev mentioned.

The spokesman noted that this policy destroys Armenia’s independence and sovereignty and leads the country to poverty and instability.

Armenia broke out a lengthy war against Azerbaijan by laying territorial claims on the country. Since a war in the early 1990s, Armenian armed forces have occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan's territory, including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding regions. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and over 1 million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

To this day, Armenia has not implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions.

