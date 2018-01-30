By Rashid Shirinov

Armenia's Metsamor nuclear power plant (NPP), which can be regarded as the main threat to the regional environment and people’s lives, still continues operating. A number of international organizations and experts have been voicing concern about this, but the country’s government still turns deaf ear to these warnings.

Metsamor NPP must be shut down, Armenian media quoted Dirk Lorenz, deputy head of Division for the Eastern Partnership countries at European External Action Service, as saying on January 30.

“We are sure that it is necessary to close the nuclear power plant as soon as possible, since it is impossible to improve it to such an extent that it fully meets international security requirements,” he said.

The construction of the Metsamor NPP started in 1970. The plant was shut down after a devastating earthquake of 1988 in the town of Spitak. However, in 1995, despite numerous protests of international community, the Armenian government resumed the operation of the nuclear power plant, and moreover, the second reactor was launched.

A number of international experts have repeatedly urged that due to its deplorable state, the Metsamor NPP could repeat the fate of the Chernobyl NPP, thus threatening the lives of the Armenians and citizens of adjacent countries. The possible tragedy will also jeopardize the environmental state of the region. Moreover, its consequences will be felt in Europe and the Middle East.

It is noteworthy that when addressing the Council of Europe, Armenia undertook closure of the station, but has not yet fulfilled this commitment. Moreover, the European Union insisted on closing the NPP and offered 200 million euros to Armenia. Despite this, the NPP is still functioning as no alternative sources of energy exist in Armenia.

