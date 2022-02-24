By Trend

Uzbekistan Airways JSC will resume air communication with Azerbaijan,Trend reports via the company’s statement.

Starting from March 8, Uzbekistan Airways will resume regular direct flights between Baku (Azerbaijan) and Tashkent (Uzbekistan), which were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the company, special return flights from Heydar Aliyev International Airport to Tashkent airport will be operated twice a week - on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The sale of tickets for these flights is open on the carrier's official website. Tickets are also available at accredited agencies of the airline and the representative office of the airline in Azerbaijan.

