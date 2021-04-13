By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan Hotel Association (AHA) and the State Tourism Board (ATB) have discussed future prospects of hotel industry.

The virtual conference was attended by representatives of the hotel industry, Azertag reported.

The online meeting featured presentations on Azerbaijan's position as a safe tourist destination in time of pandemic.

The conference lightened the epidemiological situation in the country's regions, new rules for the use of airports.

The participants were informed about the online marketing and propaganda policy pursued by the Azerbaijan Tourism Board during the pandemic, as well as preparations for the post-pandemic period.

It is planned to hold such events on a regular basis, taking into account the interest of industry representatives in the question and answer session.

Despite all extraordinary challenges, the Azerbaijan State Tourism Board continues to promote the country's tourism industry.

Some 68 virtual meetings with tour operators and tourism companies from the Middle East, India, China, Russia, Belarus, the UAE, South Korea, Israel, Germany and Ukraine were successfully held in July.

More than 249 participants attended 9 webinars organized as well. In total, 56 webinars and 176 online meetings were held with tourism partners in foreign markets in May, June and July, which were attended by more than 2,000 participants.

In November, ATB joined the World Travel Market London 2020, one of the world's leading tourism exhibitions in London.

The meetings highlighted the country's tourism trends as well as tourism potential of Karabakh region.

The large-scale event brought together global tourism companies from Europe, North America, Asia and the Gulf countries. The virtual meetings were held with the participation of ATB representatives as part of the event.

Moreover, the State Tourism Board (ATB) also highlighted Karabakh's tourism potential at Gulf Travel Show Fair 2020.

The two-day virtual event featured more than 3,000 one-to-one meetings between suppliers and travel agents, tour operators, tourism boards, airlines, hotels, TMCs and international agencies, Azertag reported.

As part of the exhibition, ATB representatives held more than 35 meetings. They provided an insight into the tourism potential of the liberated Karabakh region. The meetings discussed works to be done to make the region an attractive tourism destination.

ATB also informed travel agents about the Sanitation And Hygiene Methods And Norm (SAHMAN) program, prepared by the State Tourism Agency and the Azerbaijan Tourism Board with the goal of ensuring effective compliance with sanitary rules and increasing competitiveness in the tourism industry.

Azerbaijan Hotel Association (AHA) encourages and leads the implementation of international standards by sharing the best international and domestic practices among hotels in order to promote improvements in quality and ensure fair competition within the hospitality industry.

From major global brands to the small independent hotels, AHA provides one voice that brings together the industry’s majority of constituents.

