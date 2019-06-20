By Laman Ismayilova

"From Regions to Regions" creativity festival has come to an end at Mardakan Culture Palace.

The event was attended by public and art figures, heads of executive authorities of a number of regions, heads of regional departments of culture, etc., Trend Life reported.

First, the guests got acquainted with exposition which included products of various types of decorative and applied arts, artistic paintings, etc.

In his speech, Culture Minister Abulfas Garayev praised the creativity festival, noting that culture plays a special role in interregional relations. It was emphasized that the festival contributes to the preservation and promotion of national heritage. The project was implemented by 15 regional departments of culture in cities and regions of Azerbaijan.

"From Regions to Regions" creativity festival aims at promotion of the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people, who have rich traditions of statehood, demonstrate the cultural potential of the regions, and strengthen inter-regional exchange.

The project serves to familiarize with the cultural diversity of Azerbaijan’s regions, expansion of cultural ties between them and emergence of new initiatives.

Garayev presented awards to the heads of the Executive Power of Balaken, Khachmaz, Agjabadi, Tartar and Lerik regions for their support in organizing the festival.

The heads of the Ganja, Sumgayit, Kurdamir, Agjabadi, Bilasuvar, Agdash regional cultural departments were awarded with certificates of honor.

The guests also enjoyed a spectacular concert with the participation of music ensembles.

