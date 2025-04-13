Gabala-Khankendi ultramarathon concludes, winners announced [PHOTOS]

13 April 2025 15:22 (UTC+04:00)

The Gabala-Khankendi ultramarathon has come to an end.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag, that the last stage, which started in Agdam, ended in Khankendi. Ultramarathon participants covered a distance of 28 kilometers in this stage. The winner of the last stage among men was Turkish Omer Alkanoglu. His compatriot, Uzeyir Soylamaz, and a Georgian, Giorgi Lomidze, took 2nd and 3rd places, respectively.

In the women's competition, Hasibe Demir from Turkey surpassed all her competitors and reached the finish line faster than anyone else. Olena Shevchenko from Ukraine was 2nd, and Leyla Abdinova from Azerbaijan was 3rd.

Based on the results of the four stages, Uzeyir Soylamez and Olena Shevchenko were awarded the main prize of the competition (4,000 manats). The second-place winners, Omer Alkanoglu and Hasiba Demir, received 3,000 manats, and the third-place winners, Giorgi Lomidze and Russian Maria Kalpakova, received 2,000 manats.

It should be noted that the ultramarathon, jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Baku City Circuit and the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation, started on April 10 from the "Sports Capital" city of Gabala. 81 athletes participated in the race, which covered a distance of 192 kilometers. Athletes from Turkey, Ukraine, Russia, Moldova and Georgia were among the ultramarathon participants. The participants ran 55 kilometers from Gabala to Agdash, 65 kilometers from Agdash to Barda, 44 kilometers from Barda to Agdam, and finally 28 kilometers from Agdam to Khankendi.