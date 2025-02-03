Hidayat Heydarov named male judoka of the year by International Judo Federation

3 February 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov, who won gold at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, has been named "Male Judoka of the Year" by the International Judo Federation (IJF), Azernews reports.

Additionally, national team head coach Richard Trautman received the title of "Best Male Team Coach."

Expressing his gratitude, Heydarov stated: "This award belongs not only to me but to the entire Azerbaijani people. I have a great team behind me. I want to thank the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, my family, and my fans."

Coach Richard Trautman also acknowledged the collective effort behind Azerbaijan’s success: "It is a great honor to work with such determined athletes, professional coaches, and an incredible team. This achievement belongs to all of us who made history together."