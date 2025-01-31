Azerbaijani table tennis player wins medal at WTT Youth Contender Doha 2025

31 January 2025 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani table tennis player Onur Guluzade has successfully performed at the WTT Youth Contender Doha 2025 in the capital of Qatar, Azernews reports.

Onur, who competes in the U-15 category, beat athletes from the United Arab Emirates and Turkmenistan in group games and finished the preliminary stage as a leader.

Then he also defeated opponents from Bahrain, Thailand and Malaysia and reached the final.

Having lost in the decisive match to the representative of Iran in a tense fight with a score of 2:3, the Azerbaijani tennis player became the silver medalist of the competition.

Over the past years, Azerbaijani table tennis players have made significant strides in table tennis.

In 2023, Azerbaijani table tennis player Onur Guluzade captured a silver medal at the 23rd international tournament in memory of Nikolay Nikitin, held in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Also, the national female table tennis players brought home nine medals from the WTT Youth Contender held in Georgia.

Zemfira Mikayilova, Laman Abdulhamidova, Nigar Mahmudova, Khadija Abilzade, Marziyya Nurmatova, Aylin Asgarova, Arzu Aslanova, Aysu Aghayeva, Khadija Eylazova, and Yagmur Mammadli won two silvers and seven bronzes in the tournament.

Azerbaijani table tennis players also earned two medals at the Europe Youth Series tournament in 2024.

The team claimed the silver and bronze medals in the mixed doubles pairs event among U13 and U15 athletes, respectively.