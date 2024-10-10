Ministry of Youth Sports, SESRIC eye cooperation [PHOTOS]

10 October 2024 12:16 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov has met with Director General of Statistical, Economic, and Social Research and Training Centre for Islamic Countries (OIC) Zahra Zumrud Selcuk, Azernews reports.

Farid Gayibov shared insights about the ongoing efforts and successes in the fields of youth policy and sports in Azerbaijan. He highlighted various initiatives implemented by the ministry aimed at empowering the youth, promoting sports, and fostering a healthy lifestyle among the population.

The minister also discussed various programmes designed to enhance youth engagement, education, and development, emphasising the importance of creating opportunities for young people in Azerbaijan.

In response, Director General Selcuk elaborated on SESRIC activities and objectives. Zahra Zumrud Selcuk explained how the organisation aims to promote statistical research and data collection in OIC member countries, providing them with the necessary tools to develop effective policies in various sectors, including youth and sports.

She expressed SESRIC's commitment to collaboration with member states to strengthen their statistical capacities and address social and economic challenges collectively.

The meeting also involved discussions on collaboration between the Ministry of Youth and Sports and SESRIC. Various cooperation initiatives were considered, focussing on exchanging knowledge and best practices to enhance youth programmes and sports development across member countries. Both parties recognised the importance of such partnerships in achieving common goals for the benefit of young people in the Islamic world.

