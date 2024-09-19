Azerbaijani national teams hold their next matches at Chess Olympiad

19 September 2024 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

The VII round of the 45th World Chess Olympiad, held in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, has ended.

Azernews reports that the Azerbaijani men's chess team won 3-1 over Kazakhstan. Aydın Süleymanli and Mohammad Muradli defeated their opponents in this round. Nijat Abasov and Rauf Mammadov settled for a draw.

The Azerbaijani national team of female chess players lost to Kazakhstan with the same score 1-3. Gunay Mammadzade and Govhar Beidullayeva played to a draw. Ulviyya Fataliyeva and Gulnar Mammadova had to accept defeat.

It should be noted that the Chess Olympiad will end on September 22.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz