Azerbaijani national teams hold their next matches at Chess Olympiad
The VII round of the 45th World Chess Olympiad, held in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, has ended.
Azernews reports that the Azerbaijani men's chess team won 3-1 over Kazakhstan. Aydın Süleymanli and Mohammad Muradli defeated their opponents in this round. Nijat Abasov and Rauf Mammadov settled for a draw.
The Azerbaijani national team of female chess players lost to Kazakhstan with the same score 1-3. Gunay Mammadzade and Govhar Beidullayeva played to a draw. Ulviyya Fataliyeva and Gulnar Mammadova had to accept defeat.
It should be noted that the Chess Olympiad will end on September 22.
