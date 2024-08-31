Swimming competition - Let's Cross Kura to be held in Mingachevir

31 August 2024 09:48 (UTC+04:00)

Today in the city of Mingachevir, the "Let's Cross Kura" open water swimming competition will be held.

The tournament will be jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation, and the Baku City Ring Operating Company to promote, spread, and develop water sports.

People over the age of 13 who can swim from all regions and cities of our country will participate in the competition, which will be held between the two banks of the Kura River.

It should be noted that the first open water swimming competition took place in 2022 in the Caspian Sea ("Caspian wave"), and in 2023 in the Kura River in Mingachevir ("Pass the spawn"). The next tournament to be held in the city of Mingachevir, on the Kura River, will be organized between professionals and amateurs at a distance of 300 meters.

