Azernews.Az

Saturday July 20 2024

Quba stage of World Women's Series in 3x3 basketball starts today

20 July 2024 11:41 (UTC+04:00)
Quba stage of World Women's Series in 3x3 basketball starts today
Ulviyya Shahin
Ulviyya Shahin
Read more

The Guba stage of the World Women's Series in 3x3 basketball will start today, Azernews reports.

In this tournament, 8 teams will compete across 2 groups:

Group A includes Baku Flames, representing Azerbaijan, along with the U-24 national teams of Australia, the Netherlands, and China.

Group B consists of the Czech Republic, the Philippines, Iran, and the club "Düsseldorf Zoos".

It's worth noting that the matches will take place on July 20-21. The opening game of the Quba stage will be between the "Baku Flames" club and the Netherlands, starting at 16:30.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest See more