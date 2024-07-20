Quba stage of World Women's Series in 3x3 basketball starts today

20 July 2024 11:41 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

The Guba stage of the World Women's Series in 3x3 basketball will start today, Azernews reports.

In this tournament, 8 teams will compete across 2 groups:

Group A includes Baku Flames, representing Azerbaijan, along with the U-24 national teams of Australia, the Netherlands, and China.

Group B consists of the Czech Republic, the Philippines, Iran, and the club "Düsseldorf Zoos".

It's worth noting that the matches will take place on July 20-21. The opening game of the Quba stage will be between the "Baku Flames" club and the Netherlands, starting at 16:30.

---

