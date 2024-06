29 June 2024 14:05 (UTC+04:00)

President of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Arkady Dvorkovich visited the Azerbaijani capital city of Baku to attend the opening ceremony of the “Baku Open 2024” International Chess Festival to be held today at the Baku Sports Palace at 14:30 local time, Azernews reports.

The festival will bring together 328 chess players from 12 countries.

---

