Azerbaijani athletes to participate in next international competition

23 June 2024 16:42 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani tennis players will participate in the "Children of Asia" Sports Games to be held in Yakutsk, Russia.

Azernews reports that 4 table tennis players will show their skills in the competition, which will be attended by athletes born in 2009-2010. Under the leadership of coaches Elnur Hidayatzade and Sabina Azizli, Shabnam Mansurova, Khadija Eylazova, Tunar Bagirov, and Ugur Nazarli will fight for victory. International judge Khayala Giyasova was also invited to the competition, which will start on June 25.

It should be noted that the "Children of Asia" Sports Games will be concluded on July 7.

