Women's 3x3 basketball team wins licence for Summer Olympics [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijan's women's 3x3 basketball team has won a licence for the 2024 Summer Olympics, Azernews reports.

The national team defeated Chile and Mongolia in Group B of the Qualifying Tournament held in Hong Kong. Although the team lost to the Netherlands in the last game, it qualified for the semi-finals. The basketball players won against Hungary in the semi-finals and Poland in the final, and they won the right to participate in the Paris Olympics.

So, Azerbaijan will be represented for the first time in the Olympic Games as a team sport.

The 2024 Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Paris will become the second city after London to host the Summer Olympics three times.

The Games will feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.

After returning home, the women's 3x3 basketball team was welcomed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport by representatives of the sports community, fans, members of the media, and relatives of the athletes.

