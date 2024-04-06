Azerbaijani female wrestler reaches European OG Qualifiers 2024 finals

6 April 2024 15:19 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani female wrestler Maria Stadnik (50 kg) has reached the finals of the European OG Qualifiers 2024.

Maria Stadnik won the 1/4 finals against Gabija Dilyute from Lithuania with full advantage (10:0) in 41 seconds, Azernews reports.

Elnura Mammadova (53 kg), Birgul Soltanova (62 kg) and Elis Manolova (68 kg) are among the other female wrestlers who have joined the fight today,

Unfortunately, Jala Aliyeva (57 kilograms) failed to win a licence after losing in the 1/4 finals.

The European OG Qualifiers 2024 in Baku gathers 297 wrestlers from 33 countries.

A total of 14 Azerbaijani wrestlers are fighting at the competition to win a licence for the Paris Olympic Games 2024.

The 2024 Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Paris will become the second city after London to host the Summer Olympics three times.

The Games will feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz