UEFA Europa League FC Qarabag, Bayer to play second-leg match

14 March 2024 14:49 (UTC+04:00)

FC Qarabag and Bayer 04 will play today their second-leg match within the UEFA Europa League final of 16.

The match to be held at BayArena, will be officiated by English referees, Azernews reports.

FIFA's Anthony Taylor will be assisted by Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn, and Andrew Madley will be the fourth referee. The match starts at 00:00 Baku time.

Recall that the first match in Baku ended in a 2:2 draw.

The UEFA Champions League is UEFA's elite club competition, with top clubs across the continent playing for the right to be crowned European champions.

Introduced in 1955 as the European Cup, it has expanded over the years with over 70 football clubs.

The number of teams of each association that enters the UEFA Champions League is based on the UEFA coefficients of the member associations.

These scores are generated by the results of clubs representing each association during the previous five UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League seasons.

Qualifying starts in the summer with three rounds, and then a play-off takes place before 32 teams begin the group stage starting in September.

