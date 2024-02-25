FIG World Cup: Winners of individual trampoline program awarded in Baku

The winners and medalists of the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup have been awarded at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

Awards were presented to the winners and medalists in the program of individual trampolining, Azernews reports.

In the women's individual trampoline program, Xueying Zhu (China) claimed the gold medal, Angela Bladtseva (neutral athlete) grabbed the silver medal, and Yana Lebedeva (neutral athlete) won the bronze medal.

The winners and prize-winners were awarded by technical delegate of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) on trampoline Christophe Lambert, international trampoline judge Kamil Guliyev, head coach of Azerbaijan national trampoline team Vladimir Shulikin.

Zisai Wang from China took the top spot in the men's individual trampoline event, with Langyu Yan, also from China, securing second place. Ivan Litvinovich, competing as a neutral athlete, ranked third.

Awards to winners and prize winners were presented by Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Mariana Vasileva, and competition director Natalia Bulanova.

The FIG Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup is the first competition organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2024.

The competition is the seventh World Cup organized by the country in Trampoline Gymnastics. A total of 300 gymnasts from 32 countries take part in the tournament, which is a qualifying stage for the 2024 Summer Olympics for gymnasts performing in the individual trampoline program.

Seljan Mahsudova represents Azerbaijan in the women's trampoline competition and Huseyn Abbasov, Nijat Mirzayev, and Mehdi Aliyev in the men's competition.

Mikhail Malkin, Adil Hajizada, Tofig Aliyev, and Bilal Gurbanov represent Azerbaijan in tumbling competitions.

