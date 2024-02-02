Qarabağ FC breaks new record in Azerbaijan Premier League

2 February 2024 15:41 (UTC+04:00)

Qarabağ FC has set a new record in the Azerbaijan Premier League.The team scored its 50th goal in 2023/2024 season, Azernews reports.

The record was set in an away match with Kapaz FC (2:1), with the jubilee goal scored by Toral Bayramov.

It has been the 15th time in the history of the country's championships that Qarabağ FC scored 50 and more goals in one season.

The Azerbaijan Premier League is the top Azerbaijani professional league for men's association football teams. It is contested by 10 clubs.

Seasons run from August to May, with teams playing 36 matches each (playing each team in the league four times, twice at home and twice away).

The Premier League champion secures the right to play in the UEFA Champions League's first qualifying round. The runner-up and the 3rd-place winner secure the right to play in the UEFA Europa League starting in the second qualifying round.

The current champions are Qarabağ FC, who won the title in the 2022–23 season for the tenth time.

Qarabağ FC was a founding member of the Azerbaijan Premier League in 1992. One season later, it won their first league championship, becoming the first non-Baku-based club to win the Premier League title.

In 2017, Qarabağ FC became the first Azerbaijani club to qualify for the group stages of the UEFA Champions League after beating Danish club Copenhagen and drawing in Group C alongside Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, and Roma.

